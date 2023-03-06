DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7129

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4530323

CODE: ALAG LN

ISIN: LU1681045297

