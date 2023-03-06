Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GalleryCoin (GLR) on March 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GLR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 5:00 UTC on March 9, 2023.

Designed as the convergence of art and blockchain technology, Canvas N builds an Art-Tech platform of global art ecosystem while supporting emerging artists through NFTs. Its native token GalleryCoin (GLR) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 9, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.



About CANVASN GALLERY PTE. LTD.

CANVASN GALLERY PTE. LTD. is consisted of Canvas N, an Art-Tech platform and PFP NFT project Milkomeda N by Canvas N. And also, GalleryCoin(GLR) which combines both Canvas N and Milkomeda N Art Ecosystem belongs to CANVASN GALLERY PTE. LTD.

Introducing Canvas N

Canvas N is an on/offline integrated blockchain project that connects domestic and international galleries, artists and collectors to provide an easy and reasonable trading environment. On/offline-connected services guarantee the opportunities of exhibition and reliability.

The online art market, where digital transformation and full-fledged changes in artworks begin, is being activated with the direct participation of the MZ generation. In line with this, the newly launched Canvas N project analyzes the problems of the existing market, promotes the future through the development of the online art market and the connection of blockchain technology, and enables more convenient original art transactions, NFT transactions, auctions, and metaverse gallery.

Canvas N platform supports transactions through GalleryCoin as well as currencies such as won and dollar, solving the problems of exchange and foreign exchange transactions and facilitates overseas remittance. In addition, blockchain technology is used to prevent ongoing fraud or forgery problems in the art market and to ensure trust in transactions between parties due to tax evasion and criminal fund concealment in the art distribution process. By utilizing this technology, information about the distribution of art is stored permanently as a hash value. Furthermore, the artists themselves will be able to store information on the blockchain to prove the copyright of the asset.

In addition to online services, there's also Canvas N Offline, which will feature exhibitions of tangible art pieces and NFT art exhibitions that use digital frames and blockchain technology, as well as events like special auctions, etc., private places such as VIP rooms, rooftop community, etc., for the members who are more serious about arts. VIP Lounge and exclusive events are planned for the Canvas N Membership (Milkomeda N) members, which will provide offline experiences combined with art.

Being more than an on/offline Art-Tech platform of global art ecosystem, Canvas N is also the digital transformation which supports the global capabilities of emerging artists and entrance of the global market through making artworks to NFT. Canvas N intends to establish a new platform ecosystem for the trades, auctions, metaverse gallery, exhibitions, donations, and more that can satisfy all buyers, artists, and the galleries that mediate them.

About GLR Token

GalleryCoin (GLR) is a token-type cryptocurrency designed to be used with an optimal condition on original artworks and NFT art services that Canvas N Online offers, the key platform of the project.

Based on ERC-20, GLR has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 1% is provided for seed sale, 1% is provided for private sale, 0.4% is provided for strategic sale, 1% is provided for public sale, 10% is allocated to the team, 5% is allocated to advisors, 15% is allocated for the ecosystem, 10% is provided for liquidity, 10% will be used for marketing, 30% is provided for the platform, 6.6% is allocated for Milkomeda N Owners, 5% goes into the charity, and the remaining 5% is reserved.

GLR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on March 9, 2023, investors who are interested in the Canvas N can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

