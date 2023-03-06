ACRO is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has elected Paul Kirchgraber, M.D., Executive Vice President and CEO, Early Development, Central Laboratories and Global Oncology at Labcorp, as Chair effective January 1, 2023. Henry McNamara, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Oracle Health Sciences was elected Vice Chair. The Board of Directors re-elected Cassandra Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Global Head for Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance at Labcorp Drug Development as Secretary of the Association, and re-elected Ari Feldman, Senior Vice President, Global Compliance and Strategy at Medidata Solutions, as Treasurer.

Dr. Kirchgraber joined Labcorp in 2009 and has held several leadership positions, including Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Trial Testing Solutions, Senior Vice President of Central Laboratories, Vice President and General Manager of Americas with Covance Central Laboratories, and Vice President Global Laboratory Operations and Medical Affairs for Central Laboratories. Prior to joining Labcorp, he was Vice President and Global Medical Director for Quintiles Laboratories Ltd. (now Q2 Solutions), where he was responsible for oversight of wholly-owned laboratories in the U.S., Singapore, South Africa, India and China. He also served as their Senior Director of Laboratory Services and North American Medical Director. Paul holds an M.D. from Cornell University, an M.B.A. from Binghamton University and three board certifications from the American Board of Pathology. He has served on the Board of Directors for ACRO since 2019.

"In 2022, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of ACRO's founding and were given the opportunity as an association to reflect on both the ways that our industry has changed since then and how we can continue to improve in the future," said Dr. Kirchgraber. "I am pleased to lead the association as member companies continue to bring innovation to clinical development, with processes and technologies that allow trials to be more patient-centered and diverse, and impose fewer burdens on research sites and patients alike."

ACRO is also pleased to announce its newest member company, Florence Healthcare.

"ACRO's expansion to include both CROs and technology companies reflects diversification of an industry that supports a majority of industry-sponsored clinical trials," said Mr. McNamara. "I am pleased that the association is committed to advancing technologies and analytics to speed the availability of new biopharmaceutical products to the patients who need them."

ACRO represents clinical research and technology companies that provide a variety of specialized services that support the development of new pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices. Organized in 2002, ACRO celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022.

