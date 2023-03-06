DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWG LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.7749

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14927194

CODE: CSWG LN

ISIN: LU1681044993

----------------------------------------------------------------------

