

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced Monday that its reinsurance division Gallagher Re has acquired the business and assets of UK-based Bay Risk Services Ltd., a member of the Optio Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2016 as a London-based, independent Lloyd's broker, Bay Risk specializes in structuring and placing contracts of delegated underwriting authority.



The business will become part of the global programs practice of Gallagher Re and the team will continue to be led by Andrew Smallshaw and Robin Barker-Hahlo.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken