Montag, 06.03.2023
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 12:42
Hublot Sa: Hublot Announces Contemporary Artist Daniel Arsham As A New Ambassador

To kick-off the collaboration, Daniel Arsham created a Hublot-inspired 20-metre sundial installation in the Zermatt snowscape in Schwarzsee, at 2583m.

ZERMATT, Switzerland, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss watchmaker continues its quest to be first, unique by announcing the American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham as a new Ambassador. Based in New York City, Daniel is known for his powerful works across painting, sculpture, installation, and film. He has frequently explored the concept of time throughout his oeuvre, particularly through his Connecting Time series of works and his iconic Hourglass.