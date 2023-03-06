WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$17.46 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$36.79 million, or -$0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$17.46 Mln. vs. -$36.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.14 vs. -$0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10
