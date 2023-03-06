Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") announces that we will be participating in the 51st Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Miami, Florida at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Stephen Loukas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 1:30 p.m. EST (11:30 am MST) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Mr. Loukas along with Peter Scott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings on March 7 and 8, 2023 at the conference centre.

The presentation will be webcast live and available after the event for 90 days on our website and the conference webcast page.

