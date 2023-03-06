Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published the fourth edition of its Autonomous Mobility Journal, which looks at the latest developments in autonomous vehicles (AVs) and the market for autonomous mobility going forward.

As well as highlighting current industry dynamics, the journal also includes:

A special focus on robotaxis around the world

An overview of the AV market in Hong Kong

An interview with Prof. Omaimah Bamasag, Deputy of Transport Enablement at the Transport General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

While the AV market remains in its infancy and, like other industries, has suffered setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortages, companies are still working hard to advance AV technologies to the point of mainstream acceptance and deployment. The buoyancy of the global electric vehicle (EV) market also provides a technology pathway for autonomous mobility features to be more readily adopted in the coming years.

An interesting aspect of the autonomous mobility landscape is the high number of start-ups in this space that have gone public through special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) rather than more conventional IPOs. Many of these companies have shown fragility and lack of resilience in a difficult market context however, it is hoped that increased focus on EV innovation by major OEMs will create additional traction in the AV market, and boost the prospects of AV start-ups.

ADL believes that the outlook for robotaxis is more positive, with "city robotaxis" which can operate in any mapped area of a city, even in extreme weather conditions, likely by 2027. "Anywhere robotaxis", which can operate on unmapped or unmade roads, could also be a reality by 2030.

ADL's analysis of the AV market in Hong Kong reveals how it has positioned itself as a leader in the autonomous mobility ecosystem through the successful coordination of key elements, including strategy, regulations, stakeholder integration, infrastructure and technology. Finally, Prof. OmaimahBamasag outlines Saudi Arabia's ambitious goals for AV transport, including major autonomy-based initiatives such as the Neom and Red Sea projects in the Kingdom's economic zone.

Joseph Salem, Partner in ADL's Travel Transportation practice, comments: "While the development of autonomous mobility solutions globally remains experiential, industry players are clearly on the lookout for technological and business model innovation to unlock value-creating use cases. In this journal, we provide a realistic overview of recent developments and industry dynamics, including the key considerations and challenges that the AV market currently faces. We hope it provides food for thought and look forward to feedback from our readers."

