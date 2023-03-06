HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 28, 2023.

Q1 Revenue : $1.06 billion

: $1.06 billion Q1 Net Income per Share: $0.51 GAAP; $0.64 adjusted (non-GAAP)

"We delivered record revenue in the first quarter, reflecting continued gradual improvement in the supply chain environment and strong customer demand for our market-leading technology," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "With strong momentum across our business, supported by robust fundamental drivers and visibility provided by our backlog, we remain confident in our ability to continue to take market share."

For fiscal first quarter 2023, Ciena reported revenue of $1.06 billion as compared to $844.4 million for the fiscal first quarter 2022.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $76.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $45.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2022.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $95.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $72.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Performance Summary

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results (unaudited) Q1 Q1 Period Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,056.5 $ 844.4 25.1 % Gross margin 43.2 % 45.5 % (2.3 )% Operating expense $ 370.7 $ 324.2 14.3 % Operating margin 8.1 % 7.1 % 1.0 %

Non-GAAP Results (unaudited) Q1 Q1 Period Change FY 2023 FY 2022 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 1,056.5 $ 844.4 25.1 % Adj. gross margin 43.7 % 46.2 % (2.5 )% Adj. operating expense $ 329.3 $ 290.0 13.6 % Adj. operating margin 12.6 % 11.8 % 0.8 % Adj. EBITDA $ 155.1 $ 123.7 25.4 % * Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment (unaudited) Q1 FY 2023 Q1 FY 2022 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Converged Packet Optical $ 735.6 69.6 $ 540.9 64.1 Routing and Switching 119.5 11.3 85.7 10.1 Total Networking Platforms 855.1 80.9 626.6 74.2 Platform Software and Services 73.4 6.9 72.9 8.6 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 15.4 1.5 21.1 2.5 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 67.9 6.4 72.5 8.6 Installation and Deployment 34.6 3.3 40.4 4.8 Consulting and Network Design 10.1 1.0 10.9 1.3 Total Global Services 112.6 10.7 123.8 14.7 Total $ 1,056.5 100.0 $ 844.4 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Revenue by Geographic Region (unaudited) Q1 FY 2023 Q1 FY 2022 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 765.1 72.4 $ 595.1 70.5 Europe, Middle East and Africa 152.8 14.5 150.8 17.8 Asia Pacific 138.6 13.1 98.5 11.7 Total $ 1,056.5 100.0 $ 844.4 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

Two customers represented 10%-plus of revenue combining for a total of 25.7% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $1.2 billion

Cash flow used in operations totaled $265.6 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 103

Accounts receivable, net balance was $1.05 billion

Unbilled contract asset, net balance was $148.8 million

Inventories totaled $1.18 billion, including: Raw materials: $846.6 million Work in process: $18.4 million Finished goods: $300.7 million Deferred cost of sales: $51.3 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(38.9) million

Product inventory turns were 1.7

Headcount totaled 8,361

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

Today, Monday, March 6, 2023, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website certain related supporting materials for its unaudited fiscal first quarter 2023 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: "We delivered record revenue in the first quarter, reflecting continued gradual improvement in the supply chain environment and strong customer demand for our market-leading technology"; "With strong momentum across our business, supported by robust fundamental drivers and visibility provided by our backlog, we remain confident in our ability to continue to take market share."

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers and their business; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the impact of supply chain constraints or disruptions; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of countermeasures taken to mitigate its spread on macroeconomic conditions, economic activity, demand for our technology solutions, short- and long-term changes in customer or end user needs, continuity of supply chain, our business operations, liquidity and financial results; changes in network spending or network strategy by our customers; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, including our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, climate change, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical events, including but not limited to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and public health emergencies; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed in Ciena's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 16, 2022 and included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to be filed with the SEC. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users-today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 Revenue: Products $ 877,715 $ 665,007 Services 178,806 179,436 Total revenue 1,056,521 844,443 Cost of goods sold: Products 500,337 372,565 Services 100,238 87,691 Total cost of goods sold 600,575 460,256 Gross profit 455,946 384,187 Operating expenses: Research and development 181,730 148,409 Selling and marketing 123,807 118,881 General and administrative 50,896 44,498 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 4,298 3,409 Amortization of intangible assets 7,441 8,918 Acquisition and integration costs 2,558 68 Total operating expenses 370,730 324,183 Income from operations 85,216 60,004 Interest and other income, net 31,973 3,686 Interest expense (15,870 ) (8,648 ) Income before income taxes 101,319 55,042 Provision for income taxes 25,078 9,219 Net income $ 76,241 $ 45,823 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.30 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.51 $ 0.29 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 149,081 154,151 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 149,551 155,807

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 0.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023; and (ii) 1.7 million shares for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) January 28, October 29, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,054,549 $ 994,352 Short-term investments 100,424 153,989 Accounts receivable, net 1,054,917 920,772 Inventories 1,178,089 946,730 Prepaid expenses and other 374,590 370,053 Total current assets 3,762,569 3,385,896 Long-term investments 3,242 35,385 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 278,985 267,779 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,438 45,108 Goodwill 446,548 328,322 Other intangible assets, net 244,648 69,517 Deferred tax asset, net 797,214 824,008 Other long-term assets 90,853 113,617 Total assets $ 5,672,497 $ 5,069,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 478,486 $ 516,047 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 343,938 360,782 Deferred revenue 164,758 137,899 Operating lease liabilities 19,098 18,925 Current portion of long-term debt 11,930 6,930 Total current liabilities 1,018,210 1,040,583 Long-term deferred revenue 66,620 62,336 Other long-term obligations 156,572 150,335 Long-term operating lease liabilities 45,305 42,392 Long-term debt, net 1,547,495 1,061,125 Total liabilities $ 2,834,202 $ 2,356,771 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 149,157,588 and 148,412,943 shares issued and outstanding 1,492 1,484 Additional paid-in capital 6,422,091 6,390,252 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,299 ) (46,645 ) Accumulated deficit (3,555,989 ) (3,632,230 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,838,295 2,712,861 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,672,497 $ 5,069,632

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net income $ 76,241 $ 45,823 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 22,208 23,653 Share-based compensation expense 30,512 24,297 Amortization of intangible assets 10,325 12,230 Deferred taxes (7,247 ) (766 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 5,503 3,799 Provision for warranty 8,230 2,817 Gain on cost method equity investment (26,455 ) (4,120 ) Other 7,325 (4,495 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (133,067 ) 87,223 Inventories (235,059 ) (87,178 ) Prepaid expenses and other 4,667 (14,134 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,891 4,120 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations (56,979 ) (152,981 ) Deferred revenue 29,459 10,417 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (5,193 ) (5,116 ) Net cash provided by used in operating activities (265,639 ) (54,411 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (30,030 ) (25,804 ) Purchases of investments (35,411 ) (350,465 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 123,249 50,000 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net (4,001 ) 1,346 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (230,048 ) (56,036 ) Net cash used in investing activities (176,241 ) (380,959 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 400,000 Proceeds from issuance of term loan, net 497,500 - Payment of long term debt (1,732 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (3,996 ) (4,506 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (913 ) (771 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of stock unit awards (12,980 ) (25,150 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program - (250,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,315 15,146 Net cash provided by financing activities 492,194 134,719 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,884 (3,259 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 60,198 (303,910 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 994,378 1,422,604 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,054,576 $ 1,118,694 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 10,536 $ 7,670 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 8,383 $ 6,112 Operating lease payments $ 5,638 $ 5,480 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 7,354 $ 2,972 Operating right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 6,045 $ 3,376 Gain on cost method equity investment $ 26,455 $ 4,120

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measurements (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 455,946 $ 384,187 Share-based compensation-products 1,051 900 Share-based compensation-services 2,297 1,584 Amortization of intangible assets 2,883 3,312 Total adjustments related to gross profit 6,231 5,796 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 462,177 $ 389,983 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 43.7 % 46.2 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 370,730 $ 324,183 Share-based compensation-research and development 9,234 6,830 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 8,424 7,060 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 9,468 7,912 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 4,298 3,409 Amortization of intangible assets 7,441 8,918 Acquisition and integration costs 2,558 68 Total adjustments related to operating expense 41,423 34,197 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 329,307 $ 289,986 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 85,216 $ 60,004 Total adjustments related to gross profit 6,231 5,796 Total adjustments related to operating expense 41,423 34,197 Total adjustments related to income from operations 47,654 39,993 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 132,870 $ 99,997 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 12.6 % 11.8 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 76,241 $ 45,823 Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes 25,078 9,219 Income before income taxes 101,319 55,042 Total adjustments related to income from operations 47,654 39,993 Gain on cost method equity investment (26,455 ) (4,120 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 122,518 90,915 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 26,954 18,365 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 95,564 $ 72,550 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 149,081 154,151 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 149,551 155,807 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.51 $ 0.29 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.64 $ 0.47

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share includes the following number of shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards: (i) 0.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023; and (ii) 1.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 28, January 29, 2023 2022 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Net income (GAAP) $ 76,241 $ 45,823 Add: Interest expense 15,870 8,648 Less: Interest and other income, net 31,973 3,686 Add: Provision for income taxes 25,078 9,219 Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 22,208 23,653 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 10,325 12,230 EBITDA $ 117,749 $ 95,887 Add: Share-based compensation cost 30,474 24,297 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 4,298 3,409 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 2,558 68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,079 $ 123,661

* * *

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, the redesign of business processes.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities, the redesign of business processes. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life.

a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life. Acquisition and integration costs - primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023.

- primarily consist of financial, legal and accounting advisors' costs and employment-related costs related to Ciena's acquisitions in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. Gain on cost method equity investmen t - reflects changes in the carrying value of certain cost method equity investments due to triggering events. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the acquisition of Tibit triggered the remeasurement of our previously held investment in Tibit to fair value, which resulted in recognizing a gain on our cost method equity investment of $26.5 million.

t - reflects changes in the carrying value of certain cost method equity investments due to triggering events. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the acquisition of Tibit triggered the remeasurement of our previously held investment in Tibit to fair value, which resulted in recognizing a gain on our cost method equity investment of $26.5 million. Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 22.0% for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 and 20.2% for the first fiscal quarter of 2022. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Jamie Moody

Ciena Corporation

+1 (410) 694-5761

pr@ciena.com

Investor Contact:

Gregg Lampf

Ciena Corporation

+1 (877) 243-6273

ir@ciena.com