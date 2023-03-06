Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scibase Holding AB (136/23)

With effect from March 07, 2023, the subscription rights in Scibase Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 16, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SCIB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019890443 Order book ID: 286087 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 07, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Scibase Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SCIB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019890450 Order book ID: 286101 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com