AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations' Health Gauge Concludes Successful Blood Pressure Validation Study on its AI-Powered Health Monitoring Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc., has successfully completed a blood pressure validation study utilizing its best-in-class, wearable health monitoring solution, the "Phoenix".

Bruce Matichuk, CTO of AI/ML Innovations, and Co-founder of Health Gauge Inc. stated, "This is a significant step forward in the refinement and validation of Health Gauge's solution. The next objective for us is completion of the FDA verification process, which would make Health Gauge's Phoenix the only consumer style wearable approved as a Class 2 medical device for blood pressure, and would afford us many significant B2B and direct-to-consumer opportunities."

SALIENT POINTS FROM THE BLOOD PRESSURE STUDY

The study results show Health Gauge's solution to be at or near the benchmark for regulatory certification as a Medical Device.

Health Gauge's patented AI technology for cuffless blood pressure estimation was verified in the scientific study performed by the University of Alberta's ST Innovations. The study demonstrated the effectiveness of machine learning to accurately estimate blood pressure using only Electrocardiogram and Photoplethysmogram data from the Phoenix watch.

Average of All

Study Participants After AI Training

(mmHg) Systolic pressure (MAE) 7.20 Systolic (SD) 6.29 Diastolic pressure (MAE) 6.20 Diastolic (SD) 5.16

*MAE = Mean Absolute Error (relative to a medical-grade BP cuff)

*SD = Standard Deviation

*mmHg = a measurement used to record blood pressure

The study supports Health Gauge's FDA 510k and Health Canada submission processes for clearance as a Class 2 medical device. The STI study demonstrated the efficacy of the Phoenix on a limited user set for estimating blood pressure, while full certification studies will utilize the same protocol with larger participant groups.

In addition to Blood Pressure, the Phoenix also tracks heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, steps, distance, calories, blood oxygen, temperature and respiratory rate. The Health Gauge platform stores data on a user's mobile device and synchronizes this data with a cloud server to enable data sharing with health professionals and care teams. Health Gauge offers a full platform for personal health and monitoring with many medical applications in the home, in hospitals and clinics.

About Health Gauge www.healthgauge.com

Health Gauge's patented solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

The Health Gauge platform provides the right balance of team and technology with the Health Gauge Phoenix wearable, the mobile Health Gauge App, and our VirtualCare solution that includes secured messaging, health information management and sharing, and virtual client engagement. It blends artificial intelligence with the latest sensors in non-invasive bio signal collection, including activity, sleep monitoring, HR, HR variability, and other rich personal health data through ECG & digital pulse analytics.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (100% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

