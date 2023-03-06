Nextech AR Solutions Corp.: Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Nextech AR Solutions Corp . ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8, 2023.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

Nextech AR Solutions invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg's real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech's groundbreaking 3D modeling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use.

After the presentation, Evan Gappelberg may subsequently open the floor for an investor question and answer period. Please submit your questions in advance to questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event, and Evan Gappelberg will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Conference Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Time: 10:15 - 10:45 a.m (Eastern Time)

Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595542&tp_key=9ac5970e97&sti=nexcf

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available to registered attendees on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference .

Latest Nextech AR News

Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

Nextech's Breakthrough Generative AI Plus Record 3D Model Demand Puts Company On Track For Record Q1 3D-Model Revenue & Record FY 2023 Growth

Nextech AR's AI-Powered 3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches Major Tech Upgrade

Nextech AR Lands Major Enterprise 3D Model Deal With S&P 500 Company Top 10 Retailer

Nextech AR Achieves Major Generative AI Breakthrough in 3D Model Texture Creation

Nextech AR Announces Details of Generative AI IPO Spin-out Toggle3D

Nextech AR Receives Enterprise 3D Modeling Expansion Contract and Lands New S&P 500 Customer

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

