Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). Critical members of GMG's Battery Team have visited its United Kingdom partners to inspect and test the partially automated cell assembly equipment.

In December 2022, the GMG Board approved additional capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development.

The equipment will automate key steps in cell assembly for pouch cells to reduce manual processing and enable consistent and simple repeatable outputs, all of which the Company considers important for the next stage of GMG's G+AI battery development roadmap.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We anticipate this investment will significantly improve GMG's capability and flexibility to further develop GMG's G+AI Battery pouch prototypes in various sizes in a wider group of potential customers. We look forward to the prototype assembly equipment being operational by the end of 2023."

GMG intends to expand the Battery Development Centre, work with various scientific and engineering methods to optimise capacity, energy and power density, other battery parameters and overall design to achieve production of commercial coin cell and/or pouch cell prototypes.

This milestone aligns with GMG's 4 critical Business Objectives, namely

Produce Graphene and improve/scale production process Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this and other sources of low input cost graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets.

The Company is pursuing opportunities for GMG graphene enhanced products, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils.

