CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Presentation at Emerging Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation's CEO, Julian Treger, will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:25am to 11:55am EST.

Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so through the following link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595542&tp_key=9ac5970e97&sti=cth

Attendees are requested to either submit questions in advance at Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or through the online function during the event.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company seeks to transition into a mid-tier mineral resource producer. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation.

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker- (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

