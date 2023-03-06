Gama Explorations Inc.: Gama Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA)(OTCQB:GMMAF)(FSE:N79) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commence trading today, March 6th, 2023, on the OTCQB under the symbol "GMMAF". Gama's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol, "GAMA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol, "N79".

"We are pleased to have commenced trading on the OTCQB," stated Mick Carew, CEO of Gama. "Gama has attracted significant U.S.-based institutional and retail investment interest, and trading on the OTCQB will further increase our visibility and trading volume in the U.S. We look forward to engaging with a broader audience of investors as we continue to advance our portfolio of battery-metal focused projects."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GMMAF/overview.

Gama continues to have full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the U.S. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers.

About Gama Explorations Inc.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: GAMA), and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N79). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company recently announced the addition of the Muskox Pegmatite Lithium Project situated within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories, to complement its existing portfolio consisting of the Big Onion Copper-Molybdenum Project located a short 20-minute drive from the town of Smithers in northern British Columbia (option to earn 100%). Further, GAMA owns 100% of the Tyee Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Project located in North-Eastern Quebec. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional exploration stage mineral properties in stable jurisdictions.

