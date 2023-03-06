Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023

WKN: A14UNX ISIN: SE0007158910 Ticker-Symbol: 2GP 
Frankfurt
06.03.23
11:45 Uhr
6,180 Euro
-0,080
-1,28 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.03.2023 | 13:58
69 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alimak Group AB (19/23)

With effect from March 07, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 16, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ALIG TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019913195              
Order book ID:  286060                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 07, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Alimak Group
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including March 24, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ALIG BTA 1               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019913203              
Order book ID:  286061                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
