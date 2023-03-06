Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alimak Group AB (19/23)

With effect from March 07, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 16, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ALIG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913195 Order book ID: 286060 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 07, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Alimak Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 24, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALIG BTA 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913203 Order book ID: 286061 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.