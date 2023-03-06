Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888818 ISIN: NO0003043309 Ticker-Symbol: KOZ 
Tradegate
06.03.23
10:22 Uhr
38,720 Euro
-0,700
-1,78 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,66038,84015:06
38,70038,80015:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 13:58
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: KONGSBERG awards communications order to Kitron

(2023-03-06) Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK180million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

The order is for military tactical communications equipment for the defence market developed and produced by KONGSBERG.

"Electronics for advanced communications equipment constitutes a key part of Kitron's business within the defence market, and we see solid growth in this segment. Therefore, we are extremely pleased to receive this order from KONGSBERG," said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director of Kitron Norway.

Deliveries will start in 2024 and continue into 2025. Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Arendal, Norway.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director, Kitron Norway, tel.: 47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were about NOK 6.5 billion in 2022.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.