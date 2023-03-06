Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Laser Love, a medical spa treatment center, introduces innovative and advanced hair removal technologies to improve customer satisfaction.

Laser Love aims to make their client's treatment a pleasant experience. They deliver exceptional care to their clients by utilizing advanced technologies. "We want to show the highest care for our clients by giving them the best service possible. With our cutting-edge technologies, we offer a brighter future for those seeking to elevate their beauty," Laser Love CEO, David Eliyahu shares.

Laser Love uses a scientifically validated method for laser hair removal with their SHR technology. The technique is almost entirely painless for users and suitable for all skin types.

The company has also introduced the ICE Plus Continuous Contact Cooling system, which provides a comfortable experience for clients during their treatment sessions. The technology continuously cools the skin during the procedure, allowing clients to undergo treatments without discomfort or pain.

While ordinary lasers use a single wavelength, Laser Love's Soprano Titanium technology uses three wavelengths simultaneously, allowing a more effective treatment. Multiple wavelengths work through a single applicator, targeting different tissue layers within the hair follicle.

As Eliyahu explains, "With TRIO 4cm2, our treatments are 40% faster. Its large 4cm2 spot size applicator facilitates increased treatment coverage to significantly reduce treatment time and make the process easier, quicker, and more convenient."

"We have identified common problems for clients and fixed them. We make laser hair removal easy, pleasurable, and an uplifting experience," he adds.

With its launch and expansion plans scheduled on April 16th of this year, Laser Love brings its cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer service to a broader audience of women as it aims to increase the accessibility and availability of its top-notch offerings.

About Laser Love

David Eliyahu founded Laser Love, a beauty spa clinic focused on providing top-notch laser hair removal treatments. With a mission to raise the bar in the industry, Eliyahu was inspired to establish the clinic after having unsatisfactory personal experiences. He is committed to delivering the best possible service to clients, seeking and acquiring the most advanced technology available in the industry. The name, Laser Love, symbolizes the company's commitment to providing accessible and affordable hair-free options to women who struggle with unwanted hair.

