PRESS RELEASE BIO-Europe Spring® 2023 is only a few weeks away Munich, Germany - March 6, 2023. EBD Group is thrilled to reunite on March 20-22, 2023 in Basel, Switzerland. After being held digitally for the last three years, leading executives from around the world are eager to get back to face-to-face partnering. The numbers of participants are living proof! We are currently looking to welcome more than 3,000 attendees, making this the largest BIO-Europe Spring® to date. Partnering is in full swing with 2,000+ meetings being requested per day. In addition, the event will cater to the needs of the entire value chain in the biotech and pharma sector. World-class workshops and panels, innovative company presentations, active exhibition and a variety of networking opportunities, all making this event an unrivalled forum for companies across the biotech network to meet and do business. As joint regional hosts, Novartis and Roche, will lead the program on Monday, March 20, at the opening keynote session: "Ready to partner? - Let's talk" with speakers Susanne Kreutz, Global Head Corporate and Business Development at Novartis and James Sabry, Global Head, Pharma Partnering at Roche, and moderator Melanie Senior, Healthcare Writer & Analyst at Nature Biotech, Evaluate IN VIVO. Tuesday, March 21, will host the popular panel discussion "Day in the life of an experienced dealmaker" featuring Kinam Hong, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, Executive VP, Chief Business Officer at IPSEN, and Nathalie ter Wengel, European Lead Worldwide Business Devlopment at Pfizer and moderators Anton Gueth, Managing Director at EVOLUTION Life Science Partners and Evonne Sepsis, Founder and Managing Director at ESC Advisors. Tuesday will also feature the exciting return of the Startup Spotlight to BIO-Europe Spring®. This lively competition will offer a selected group of startup companies the opportunity for a 4-minute pitch and participate in a live feedback session with judge panel members Stephan Emmerth, Business Development & Operations, Therapeutic Innovation Basel Area at Baselaunch, Niharika Sharma, Principal at Roivant Sciences, and Karen Wagner Managing Partner at Ysios Capital Partners. Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and fireside chats covering a wide range of topics including insights into the latest therapeutic innovations and challenges in the sector, in-depth discussions covering the current trends and learnings from business development in life science, as well as the opportunities partnerships bring with them. Registration and event information are available online . Additional links and information: Follow BIO-Europe Spring® 2023 on Twitter @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEuropeSpring) or LinkedIn About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE® , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, Asio Bio Partnering Forum, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, Asia Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Media Contacts:

MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu Karina Marocco

EBD Group

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com



