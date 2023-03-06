Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Inc. Appoints Umer Hadeed as New President of Aphrodite's

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Bergio International a US holding corporation and global leader in fashion tech and eCommerce specializing in fine and fashion jewelry Bergio is proud to announce the appointment of Umer Hadeed as the new President of Aphrodite's, a subsidiary of Bergio International. An experienced business leader, he will succeed Jonathan Foltz who has stepped down to take on an advisory role. Bergio's Board of Directors supports and embraces this transition.

Umer Hadeed is highly qualified for this key position with a proven track record of success with 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Not only was he the co-Founder of Aphrodite's but he has been an integral executive member as the Chief Technology and Creative Officer at Aphrodite's since its inception. Umer was instrumental in contributing to over $30 million in sales in 3.5 years with $10 million generated during the 2020 pandemic year.

As President of Aphrodite's, Umer intends to make huge inroads into the company with several key strategic initiatives. He plans to release a wider product portfolio to appeal to different demographic groups, streamline operations with better processes and infrastructure, and improve the organizational structure. He also plans to add more verticals while optimizing the sales funnel and adding new platforms. Additionally, Umer intends to focus on customer retention and customer service. His core focus will be on revenue growth, and profitability while broadening the consumer base and increasing customer lifetime value and average order value. Bergio is looking forward to his future accomplishments.

Umer Hadeed, newly appointed President of Aphrodite's states, "I am thrilled and honored to take on the mantle of President and lead our talented team into a new era of growth and success. Special thanks to my predecessor, Jonathan Foltz, for his leadership and acumen. I am confident that we will be able to tackle any challenges that come our way and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible by leveraging emerging technologies to drive innovation. With our collective expertise, passion, and determination, I am confident that we will be able to create a brighter future for our company, and all those who are a part of it."

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International stated, "At Bergio International, we are constantly striving to enhance our offerings and provide the best possible experience for our customers. The appointment of Umer Hadeed as President of Aphrodite's reflects our commitment to growth and excellence. With his extensive background in digital and marketing, we are confident that he will play a significant role in driving the success of Aphrodite's and Bergio International as a whole."

Umer brings a wealth of experience in digital and marketing, having started a highly successful agency that was recognized as one of the top marketing agencies in the world by Forrester Research. He has successfully co-founded over 10 companies, with 5 reaching the status of million-dollar companies. Umer has worked directly with some of the world's largest and most recognizable brands, including Samsung, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Huawei, and Cheetos.

About Aphrodite's

Aphrodite's is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion jewelry, marketing, and technology company best known for its unique and meaningful gifting experiences with custom-designed boxes and heartfelt cards. It grossed over $30 million in sales in 3.5 years with $10 million of this generated during the 2020 pandemic year. The brand features jewelry, sunglasses, and watches showcasing an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and anklets. For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit www.aphrodites.com .

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

