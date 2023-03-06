Rich Products Introduces Rich's Academy, a Free Online Education Platform for Foodservice Professionals

Digital learning hub is tailored to professionals in healthcare, in-store bakery, education, and general foodservice

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Tapping its deep roster of culinarians, bakery technicians and industry experts, global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) is nurturing the food industry with the debut of a new online training and education platform, Rich's Academy. Free to users, the platform helps foodservice professionals at all stages of their career build their skills, tap into industry trends and insights, and take courses that qualify for continuing education credits or units from accrediting organizations. Rich's Academy launches with a spotlight on four key industry segments - healthcare, in-store bakery, education and general foodservice.

"Rich's Academy was an idea born during the pandemic," said Jamie McKeon, senior vice president, demand creation, Rich Products. "As a trusted partner, we needed to create a digital way to continue to deliver innovative solutions and enhanced value to our customers. What resulted is a fantastic resource that will provide ongoing training, skilled instruction and menu innovation to foodservice and bakery professionals everywhere, especially as the industry grows and evolves."

Key elements of the Rich's Academy online learning experience include:

Continuing Education, Courses and Training

Foodservice professionals can expand their culinary skills and meet continuing education credit requirements at their convenience with accredited courses and training materials. Examples include, "Breads Around the World" and "Smart Seasoning: Salt," accredited by the American Culinary Federation, and "Food Allergens & Intolerances," accredited by the School Nutrition Association. Other non-accredited programs range from to "Detroit Style Pizza" to "Time Saving & Production Tips" for cake decorating. Training is customized to the level of the online learner, for example breaking down cake decorating borders instruction from beginner to intermediate and advanced.

Insights and Trends

Rich's Academy includes access to industry-leading research and insight, benefiting from Rich's world-class research department and the direct input of its bakery and culinary teams. Major trends impacting foodservice, such as the growing demand for plant-based foods, are covered.

Culinary Live: Live Event Series

Rich's Academy also features Culinary Live, a webinar series sharing on-trend applications, culinary inspiration and product information, with the opportunity for live instruction if it fits the learner's schedule, or the option for an on-demand video thereafter. Example content includes "Beverages and Beyond," which digs into menu trends, labor saving formats and the versatility of Rich's On Top portfolio.

With its innovative and engaging curriculum, the new programming from Rich's Academy is set to become the go-to resource for anyone in the food industry looking to take their technical and leadership skills to the next level.

For more information or to enroll in Rich's Academy, visit the website at RichsAcademy.com.

MEET RICH'S.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $4 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®-Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Curre: lcurre@mower.com

SOURCE: Rich's

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741912/Rich-Products-Introduces-Richs-Academy-a-Free-Online-Education-Platform-for-Foodservice-Professionals