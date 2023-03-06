Buena Papa: Award-Winning French Fry Restaurant Announces Four New Franchise Locations

New Franchises come on The Heels of Launching A Nation-Wide Franchising Program

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Imagine your favorite meal from Colombia, Mexico, or Puerto Rico over hand-cut, made-to-order gourmet French fries - that's Buena Papa in a nutshell and it's growing fast!

Buena Papa Fry Bar , a fast-casual restaurant known for serving Latin-inspired meals on fries, announced three new franchises in North Carolina and one in South Florida within 60 days of launching their nation-wide franchising program.

Buena Papa's first to market concept-a whole meal on fries-has been eaten up by customers and recognized as a favorite in the Tar Heel State. This announcement will bring the number of Buena Papa restaurants to 7-they are currently operating in Raleigh, Durham, and the PNC Arena. The NHL team, The Carolina Hurricanes, named Buena Papa their official loaded fries. The new franchises are set to open in Wilmington, Chapel Hill, and Jacksonville, North Carolina as well as South Florida.

Buena Papa's higher than average profit margins are attracting franchise investors. In addition to the four new franchises, they have dozens of Discovery Days planned in the coming weeks.

"We are so excited that Buena Papa's franchise program is hitting the ground running and opening in new cities, said owners James and Johanna Windon. They went on to add, "These new cities will enjoy our culturally-inspired dishes and flavors from around the world while bringing those communities closer together by giving them a place to talk about their families' and friends' favorite dishes and traditions."

The Buena Papa Story

Buena Papa (Spanish translation, Good Potato) Fry Bar serves up Colombian-inspired, Latin-infused flavors over hand-cut, made-to-order gourmet french fries, along with other global, premium toppings. Buena Papa is founded and operated by husband-and-wife team, James and Johanna Windon. The toppings were inspired by Johanna's native country of Colombia.

Their signature dishes are influenced by traditional plates from a variety of countries. For example, "El Colombiano," is a tribute to Colombian cuisine. Their menu also represents Mexico, Puerto Rico, Italy, Greece, and the U.S. Their bilingual menu is designed to help people learn Spanish. You can view the full menu here .

Buena Papa's Mission

By layering exotic flavors over an American staple food, James and Johanna are on the mission to bring families, and entire communities together to experience new flavors and cultures with the most universal base-French Fries. At Buena Papa, they believe food unites people, allowing us to bond over our personal and/or family stories and traditions. Food has the power to build, connect and unite people all while helping us discover the beauty of different flavors and cultures.

Their Franchise Program

Buena Papa's franchise program offers a market-low entry cost, turnkey manual to their operations, training with their Franchise Development team and connecting investors with financing options.

Franchising opportunities exist in Austin, TX, Charleston, SC, Nashville, TN, Virginia Beach, Greensboro, Atlanta, Washington D.C.Chicago, Miami, New York City, and any other city. Visit www.buenapapa.com/franchising for more information or contact franchising@buenapapa.com . You can find Buena Papa here on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

A100 Media

Wadi@A100media.com

202-922-7064

SOURCE: Buena Papa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742046/Award-Winning-French-Fry-Restaurant-Announces-Four-New-Franchise-Locations