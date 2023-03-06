Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report 2022 published

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 6 MARCH 2023 AT 3.00 P.M. EET

Enento Group's Annual Report, Sustainability Reviewand Remuneration Report 2022 published

Enento Group Plc has today published its Annual Report, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report for the year 2022.

The Annual Report consists of an Annual Review and a Financial Review. Annual Review covers business and personnel reviews, and Financial Review consists of the Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report and Corporate Governance Statement.

The Annual Review, Financial Review, Sustainability Review and Remuneration Report are attached to this release and available on Enento's investor pages at https://enento.com/investors/

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Enento publishes the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements, the notes to the consolidated financial statements and the company identification data included in the ESEF financial statements data have been marked up with iXBRL tags.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Arto Paukku

Investor Relations Officer

tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

