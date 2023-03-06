Pawel Swiatek joins from Capital One, an American financial services corporation, where he was the Managing Vice President for over 4 years

Pawel pioneered the use of alternative data sources to improve financial inclusion and access, revolutionising the US credit card industry with data and technology

With $100 billion processed in 2022 at a rate of 8,000 transactions per minute, and having grown by more than 300% each year since launching in 2019, London and Lagos-based Moniepoint serves over 600,000 businesses

This comes following Moniepoint's recent funding round led by QED Investors, which marked the leading VC's first venture into Africa

All-in-one business banking platform, Moniepoint Inc (formerly known as TeamApt Inc), today announces the appointment of Pawel Swiatek as Chief Operating Officer.

Pawel joins the business from Capital One, where he served as Managing Vice President for over four years. At Capital One, he was responsible for the bank's financial inclusion programme, working to ensure that the millions of underbanked people across the U.S. had fair access to credit by refining the business' data science system. Prior to working at Capital One, Pawel was part of the management team at the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater, where in ten years, he oversaw growth from 150 employees to over 2,000. He has also previously worked for McKinsey and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

At Moniepoint, Mr Swiatek's experience in financial inclusion will be brought to bear in building an execution operating system inside the organisation, including driving strategy and execution by building policies, tools, measurements and culture to help the company reach its goals. He will work closely with Moniepoint's CEO Tosin Eniolorunda and the rest of the senior management team, ensuring the business is able to more accurately predict growth and key trends through a data-science led approach.

Profitable since 2020, Moniepoint Inc.'s platform, which is said to be the Square for Africa, is the partner of choice for over 600,000 businesses of all sizes. It is helping to digitise the local economy across the continent, activating a POS terminal every 30 seconds for its merchants in Nigeria to provide them with equal access to the tools they need to be successful.

Moniepoint Inc. co-founder and CEO Tosin Eniolorunda, said: "As we accelerate our growth, it's crucial that we attract the best talent from around the world. Pawel is such a talent and will make a fantastic addition to our senior team. He has an incredible drive and passion for making the world a more financially inclusive place, a vision we've long shared at Moniepoint, and I can't wait to work with him to bring this to life."

Moniepoint's Inc. Chief Operating Officer Pawel Swiatek, said: "Since meeting Tosin last year, then visiting the Nigerian market, I haven't been able to stop thinking about Moniepoint and the huge potential it has to create genuine, meaningful change. The team has seen rapid growth over the past few years, and part of my role coming in will be to take over the day-to-day operational running of the business and enable us to more accurately predict growth as Moniepoint continues to scale and enter new markets."

About Moniepoint

Moniepoint is a leading African banking and business platform building the all-in-one solution to help companies grow without limits. Founded in 2015, Moniepoint's technology powers over 600,000 businesses, offering all the payment, banking, credit and business management tools they need to succeed. It aims to create financial happiness and grow local economies by providing the essential technology tools to every business owner, no matter their digital literacy level.

Moniepoint is Nigeria's largest card payments operator, processing over $10 billion monthly. It is profitable and, in 2022, became QED Investors' first investment into Africa.

For more information, please visit: https://moniepoint.com/

