WHAT: Unravel Data will be sharing its unique insight as a member of the FinOps Foundation and the first data observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams in three sessions at the 2023 Big Data AI World (London):

Accelerate FinOps results for data analytics (March 8, 12:40-13:05) Speakers: Lindbergh Matillano, Director of Cost Optimization, FinOps Foundation Ambassador; Chris Allen, Director of Demand Generation, Unravel Data. Data is a key enabler of digital transformation, yet organizations struggle to manage cloud costs. FinOps is a cultural shift that integrates financial accountability into cloud operations. See how innovative organizations leverage the FinOps Framework, FinOps Principles, and FinOps Maturity Model to apply lean and agile methodologies of DevOps to DataOps. Gain insights from FinOps experts to simplify and accelerate each phase of the DataFinOps lifecycle-from observability to optimization and governance.

Putting augmented DataFinOps into practice (March 8; 13:40-14:10). Speakers: Rasmus Roed Bentsen, Regional Vice President/EMEA, Unravel Data; Dave Berry, Principal Solutions Engineer, Unravel Data. Attendees will learn how FinOps enabled a consistent view between executives, finance, business, and engineering teams, and how FinOps for DevOps compares to that for DataOps. Additionally, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how AI is enabling new levels of efficiency for modern data stacks with augmented DataFinOps.

Enable self service and simplify management of your modern data stack using Unravel (March 9, 14:45-15:10). Speakers: Keith Roseland-Barnes, Chief Revenue Officer, Unravel Data; Dave Berry, Principal Solutions Engineer, Unravel Data. See how data observability tools enable data teams to more efficiently achieve data performance, cost, and quality SLAs. Learn how innovative companies such as Maersk, HSBC, and FirstRand Bank use Unravel to simplify and accelerate data observability at scale.

WHEN: March 8-9, 2023

WHERE: Big Data AI World, ExCel, London

WHY ATTEND: Discover FinOps and data observability best practices with Unravel