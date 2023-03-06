International Endeavors Corporation: AI Shows No Signs Of Slowing As IDVV Announces First Agreement In AI Sector

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced that its AI division WITech has entered into an agreement with its first client HayCap, a residential and commercial lender with a focus primarily on fix and flip properties in several states.

Terms of the agreement call for the following:

An extensive AI marketing campaign beginning in Southern California and Nevada. Development of lending package for IDVV's solar crypto project clients. The agreement is to be for one year non-exclusive as IDVV plans to expand its services to additional clients. Payment for agreement to come on a quarterly basis based on set monthly fees and lending volume.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We are pleased to announce our first agreement in the AI sector. Based on current models from the client we anticipate yearly revenues in the 500,000 to 1,000,000 range with the potential for expansion. We believe this is just the beginning, we will receive steady deal flow for our AI division. Part of what made this agreement attractive for IDVV is the possibility of creating an in house lending program for our solar crypto project."

News about AI is rapidly spreading and is receiving positive feedback from major institutions. International Endeavors is pleased to welcome its first client as it expands into the AI Sector.

Recently, In a note to clients, Bank of America strategists listed four reasons why AI is about to change the landscape: democratization of data, unprecedented mass adoption, "warp-speed" technological development, and abundant commercial uses

"We are at a defining moment - like the internet in the '90s - where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving towards mass adoption, with large language models like ChatGPT finally enabling us to fully capitalize on the data revolution," they stated.

Up until recently, AI could read and write but couldn't understand content, BofA said. Tools like ChatGPT have changed that, however, and its ability to understand natural language has opened the door to huge upside.

Ultimately, AI's ability to capitalize on data could boost the world economy by up to $15.7 trillion by 2030, in the investment firms view, and the global AI market comprised of - software, hardware, and services - could reach $900 billion by 2026. The bank also sees a great deal of commercial use cases for AI technology.

"It took ChatGPT just 5 days to reach 1 million users, 1 billion cumulative visits in 3 months and an adoption rate which is 3x TikTok's and 10x Instagram's," BofA said. "The technology is developing exponentially."

