Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 6 claim units thru a purchase agreement within the Thunder Bay Mining District.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 55 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners. Of these 6 claim units, 2 are strategically located west of and along the main gold trend which hosts Delta Resources (DLTA) Eureka Gold Prospect. Four additional claim units are located east and on trend of recently announced drilling by Delta with a recent high grade drill intercept of 5.92 g/t gold (Au) over 31.0 meters(m) (Source: See recent news release DLTA, October 19, 2022).

These 6 claims sit adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway and is easily accessible by nearby forestry logging roads.

Under the terms of the agreement, Metals Creek will issue 400,000 shares of the Company upon exchange approval, and $7,500.00 for 100% ownership of the property subject to a two (2) percent NSR, one half (1%) may be purchased by Metals Creek at any time for $1,000,000. This agreement is subject to TSX-V approval.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

