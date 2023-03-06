Lewisham Homes Selects Localz Technology to Improve Tenant experience

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in customer empowerment technology for the last mile, today announced it has been selected by Lewisham Homes to support and improve its tenants' experience.

Lewisham Homes manage 19,000 homes on behalf of Lewisham Council; it operates its own maintenance company, builds new homes and finds valuable ways to invest in the local community.

Lewisham Homes has recently implemented Localz as part of on its journey in continuing to improve services and place its residents right at the heart of everything they do. Lewisham has integrated the Localz modules Track My Appointment and Rate My Experience to provide tenants with automated updates around repair and maintenance appointments. Additionally, operative on-my-way tracking for residents and real-time feedback following service allows for Lewisham to ensure better overall experiences.

Sarah Willcox-Jones, Director of Repairs at Lewisham Homes, said:

"We look forward to seeing the difference this technology makes to our residents. We know that residents want to be updated with appointments in real-time. The additional modules will allow residents to give us immediate feedback following their appointment, meaning that if there are any issues, we can start working towards resolution straight away."

"We are delighted that Lewisham Homes has selected our technology to improve communication and tracking for its tenants. Automated notifications, multi-party communications and real-time feedback will not only empower and improve the overall experience for its tenants, but it will also give Lewisham Homes new insights on how to continually improve experiences in the long term," said Tim Andrew, CEO of Localz.

About Lewisham Homes:

Lewisham Homes is an enterprising, not-for-profit organisation, set up to improve housing in the borough. As well as managing 19,000 homes on behalf of Lewisham Council, we operate our own maintenance company, build new homes and find valuable ways to invest in the local community.

We're taking full advantage of new technology, developing innovative services and placing our residents right at the heart of everything we do. We're proud to be 100% focused on Lewisham and aim to make a real difference to the lives of the residents and communities living and working in our borough.

For more information: https://www.lewishamhomes.org.uk/about/

About Localz:

Localz is the innovator of customer empowerment technology, helping companies to deliver frictionless customer experiences on the day of service.

Localz provides digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and interactive customer communications. Taking the complexity out of the last mile, Localz offers businesses configurable solutions to improve customer satisfaction while reducing no-access and other operational costs.

Localz technology has been created to serve the entire customer journey. Developed into key modules, businesses can select and seamlessly integrate Localz technology to improve operations and empower their customers at any point in the workflow.

Countless companies use Localz across various service and retail organisations, including Watford Housing, Fairhive Homes, Clarion Housing, Autoglass, Welsh Water, RAC, HSS Hire and Rentokill.

For more information: www.localz.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lewisham-homes-selects-localz-technology-to-improve-tenant-experience-301763351.html