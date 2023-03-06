Equify Financial, LLC Extends Its Team to Two New Regions for the Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Equify Financial, LLC continues to grow its Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Equipment Finance Business with the hires of two new Regional Sales Managers and one Account Manager.

Olivia Schroll joins the team in the Irvine, California office as Account Manager to support the regional sales team. Erik Morey will oversee the areas of Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio as a Regional Sales Manager. Mickey Carson is also in the Regional Sales Manager role and will cover the states of Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Northern Georgia.

Dan Krajewski, EVP of Equify Financial, added, "Equify's growth will be fueled by continuing to attract experienced, talented and inquisitive personnel to the team. We look forward to having these new additions to the overall Equify team bring much success as they build out our expanding territory base."

Equify's Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program allows referring parties to submit Application Only transactions between $25,000 and $500,000. Its efficient credit decisioning-and-processing model brings best-in-class service to the equipment finance market.

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future. With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

