Bao Communications: MOYI Tech Explores Partnership with Deloitte for Future IT Consulting Needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Professional talent consulting and business advisory company MOYI Tech is pleased to form an emerging partnership with Deloitte to help address the company's future IT consulting needs. Deloitte's digital and consulting department currently provides its clients with staffing for individual project needs, with MOYI potentially leveraging its vast talent network as a sub-vendor to help fulfill the needs of Deloitte clients.

Deloitte's staffing services include vetting thousands of AWS and Microsoft engineers, in addition to other IT-related roles, with the company ensuring strict requirements are met for each client. The partnership is a natural synergy, considering MOYI Tech's focus on IT industry staffing. MOYI is currently collaborating with high-profile clients including Tesla, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs to provide staffing services, including contractor positions for software developers, data analysts, and more.

"We're excited about the ongoing conversations with Deloitte regarding their client staffing needs, and look forward to assisting them with our best-in-class services," said MOYI Tech CEO Mark Wang. "We have discussed the future of the job market from a high-level executive perspective with their company leadership, including staffing needs for different industries and regions, and are confident that MOYI Tech's talent pool includes the ideal candidates to fulfill the needs of each Deloitte client."

In conversation with Deloitte Deputy Managing Partner of US CSG Lili Zheng, it was discussed that MOYI Tech could also assist Deloitte in conducting background checks for programmers and contractors, leveraging its three-level evaluation system. This includes a visa and nationality status check, criminal record search and clearance; an education and resume compatibility check; and finally, a mock interview, tech skills, and personality test.

The two sides also discussed the use of AI and ChatGPT's application within the staffing industry. Deloitte is currently using ChatGPT/AI to evaluate, sort, and select resumes to determine if they were written by a machine or a human. MOYI Tech is currently developing a product in the same space to help candidates upgrade their interview and industry knowledge, as well as improve their resume quality.

A privately-held company, Deloitte is the world's largest firm in overall services, moving from the No. 5 to the No. 2 spot in consulting revenue with $25.8 billion. Their need for consulting staffing is significant, which MOYI Tech hopes to assist with officially in the coming weeks.

