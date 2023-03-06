Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Turner Moving & Storage was awarded Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Year Thursday night at Wheaton's fourth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.





The Turner family of Turner Moving & Storage



Turner Trucking was established in 1949 by Dean Turner. Throughout the years, the business evolved into what is now Turner Moving & Storage and has been run by Randy Turner since 1994. The business has remained a family operation all 73 years, with several family members serving different roles. Turner Moving & Storage became a Wheaton agent in 2008.

"Randy's team is stellar at offering an exceptional customer experience, living up to Wheaton's top priority," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving. "We're proud to call Turner Moving & Storage our 2022 Agent of the Year."



Turner Moving & Storage earned the Agent of the Month distinction in June 2022. Other recent awards include the 2022 Spire Quality Award, the 2022 Customer Loyalty Award, the 2022 Silver Hauling Award and the 2021 Bronze Sales Award. The agency also celebrated its driver Pedro Castillo for winning Wheaton's May 2022 Driver of the Month award.

The Turner Moving & Storage team can be reached by phone at 707-255-8600, in person at 1570 Airport Blvd, Suite A, Napa, CA 94558, and online at www.turnermoving.com.

About Wheaton World Wide Moving

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States military is one of the company's largest customers. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners .

