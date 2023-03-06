Bekins Van Lines agent from Vero Beach, Florida, among best in moving industry

Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery of Vero Beach, Florida, was awarded Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year Thursday night at Bekins' fourth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Bekins Van Lines that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.





White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery of Vero Beach, Fla.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9448/156284_bekinsvanlinesimage.jpg.

White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery has been a Bekins agent since 2016. Selected as the Bekins Agent of the Month for June 2022, White Glove has been servicing Florida's Treasure Coast and surrounding areas since 2002.



Most moving companies focus on moving and storage, but White Glove's name includes delivery because that service is where the Vero Beach, Fla., company began.

"White Glove started in 2002 as a receiving and delivery company," said Caleb Clements. "Fast forward to today, and we provide high quality moving, receiving, storage and delivery services with pricing that can accommodate any budget."

The Florida small business is able to offer superior service because of its experienced people and focus on customers.

"The team at White Glove represents the Bekins brand well through their excellent customer service and their moving professionalism," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Bekins Van Lines. "We're proud to call White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery, our 2022 Agent of the Year."

White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery's June 2022 Agent of the Month distinction was the company's fifth recognition through the monthly award. Other recent awards include the 2022 Spire Quality Award (which the company has won every year since 2016), the 2022 Customer Loyalty Award, the 5 Years of Service Award, the 2022 Bronze Hauling Award and the 2022 Silver Sales Award. In addition, the agency celebrated the April 2022 Driver of the Month Award won by its driver Darrel Stinson.

The White Glove Moving, Storage & Delivery team and Anna Valencia Tillery, Director of Marketing, can be reached by phone at 772-778-4740, in person at 2175 45th St, Vero Beach, FL 32967 and online at www.whitegloveusa.com.

About Bekins Van Lines

Wheaton | Bekins is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton | Bekins offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The van line is partner to more than 350 Wheaton and Bekins agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156284