The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you tell us about what US Nuclear Corp. is all about and what you do?", asked Jolly to begin the interview. "US Nuclear is basically a sensor company; we make detectors for chemicals associated with biological and radioactive hazards," explained Goldstein. "Our main objective is working towards clean air and clean water, so that Americans and people around the world can be healthy and live safely."

"Do you think Palestine, Ohio is satisfied with Norfolk Southern or the EPA's response to the train derailment?", asked Jolly. "Absolutely not! They are rightly angry and upset," said Goldstein. "It has been over three weeks since all those dangerous chemicals were spilled, the gas was released, and then set on fire to prevent an explosion," said Goldstein, noting the significant hazards of these actions. "They may have had other less dramatic options to significantly reduce the huge spread of these gases into the wind."

"What will happen five to ten years from now because of these actions?" asked Jolly. "Some of those compounds released are cancer-causing. So, that is not good news for the health of the residents and first responders," said Goldstein. "There are actually over 1,000 train derailments in the US per year. Hopefully the railroad companies and the regulators will learn from this and take strong measures, including buying and deploying better trouble warning systems with detectors from US Nuclear."

"Are there any straightforward solutions to these complaints?", asked Jolly. "Definitely," said Goldstein. "Some of the things are very obvious," he added. "They need to be inspecting the train tracks and the train cars for integrity, for loose or failing parts, they need to reduce speed, update and automate their braking systems," said Goldstein. "They also need more and better on board and roadside sensors to detect high temperatures, tilts, shifting loads, and loss of traction among other precursors," he shared. "Trains must also be properly labeled as containing toxic and hazardous materials, unlike this particular train which was neither properly labeled nor announced as carrying toxic and explosive materials."

"How would US Nuclear products help to mitigate future accidents across the world?", asked Jolly. Goldstein explained that inspections could be conducted in real-time via drone, which could help to prevent derailments. "We have a Rail-Drone product that senses the temperature caused by friction in faulty wheel bearings or elsewhere, while also providing a visual record," said Goldstein, adding that the drone can also activate a sensor alarm to alert the engineers of any concerns.

"Another factor in the Palestine, Ohio train derailment is that the first responders were just looking in general for the presence of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). However, due to the fire, there are hundreds of different chemicals that could have been released, each chemical potentially causing different problems and perhaps requiring different medical treatment," said Goldstein. "What they needed are our real-time analyzers that can sense and identify a wide range of specific toxic chemicals that are present," he explained. "It is not enough to send someone with a vapor sensor."

Jolly then asked about the results of the Company's attendance at the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) Conference in February. "We had a really great response," said Goldstein. "There is nobody else that has a real-time PFAS detector, especially a high-tech one like ours, and our handheld, toxic chemical identifiers were also a great hit," he shared. "I think we are going to do a lot of business from that show."

"How do you see sales moving along here for 2023?", asked Jolly. "I expect a very good year," said Goldstein. "I am hoping to be back up to our $3.5 million per year standard, and expecting nice rising revenues in 2024."

To close the interview, Goldstein encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the significance of utilizing sensors to prevent hazardous situations that affect the health and safety of our world. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

