Intracom Telecom Signs Multimillion Agreement with Maxnet in Sudan

The Company provides its WiBAS Wireless Access System at 28 GHz for network modernization

ATHENS, Greece, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the signing of a frame contract agreement with Maxnet, a provider of internet & data connectivity services in Sudan, for the supply of the WiBAS wireless access systems. The project is anticipated to be completed by 2025.

Within the framework of this multimillion US dollars agreement, Intracom Telecom supplies its latest generation of WiBAS-Connect Terminals and OSDR Hubs, a Point-to-Multipoint (PMP) wireless system capable of connecting up to 120 subscribers to a base station sector, along with company's network lifecycle management and automation system, uni|MS.

Maxnet, in line with its network modernization strategy, embraces Intracom Telecom's superior technology at 28 GHz spectrum, aims to replace unlicensed band radios and older technology & infrastructure and expands its network coverage and performance.

Intracom Telecom has been already providing the WiBAS technology to Maxnet since 2021, building a pioneering PMP network for the banking sector in Sudan, and upgrading connectivity for top residential and enterprise customers in the country. The network is interoperable and compatible with company's latest technology, the WiBAS G5, which is expected to be included in the deliveries.

Elrashied Abdalla Mahmoud, Maxnet General Manager, stated: "We are very excited to deploy Intracom Telecom's ultra-broadband FWA solution WiBAS in Sudan. WiBAS has enabled Maxnet to provide broadband connectivity with growing capacity demands at high speed and quality of service. Our customers are very happy & satisfied with MaxNet services, and we are very grateful to Intracom Telecom for their support."

John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio, commented: "We are pleased to further enhance our partnership with Maxnet, which started in 2021, honored to be part of their business success and ready to provide better quality connection for private networks in Sudan, for enterprise customers with top quality of reliable connectivity. Our WiBAS technology provides the highest capacity in the industry, the best radio technology for uninterrupted service and the widest set of networking functions to meet Maxnet's strict list of requirements."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for 45 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit www.intracom-telecom.com

