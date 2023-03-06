BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized by Training Industry, Inc. as a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Top 20 Sales Training Company," said Rene Groeneveld, Global Head of BTS's Sales and Marketing Center of Expertise. "In 2022, BTS had many innovations that integrated go-to-market-strategy and activation, which included new and simplified sales methodologies, AI enabled coaching and feedback for sales reps and sales managers, and data-driven management and leadership, to name a few. We are humbled by our clients' trust to build these new innovations and thrilled to partner with them to unleash new opportunities for success."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the sales training market

Client and customer representation

Business performance and growth

"This year's selection for our Top 20 Sales Training Enablement companies list provides quality sales offerings in a wide range of roles, topics, competencies, metrics and modalities to fit the sales training needs of any organization," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies all offer a custom tailored experience for their learners, incorporating blended learning styles and keeping up-to-date with the best offerings, research and innovations to provide their customers with the most cutting-edge selling trends and better results."

"The companies selected for our 2023 Sales Training Enablement Watchlist offer a unique set of tools, topics and technologies to adapt and liven the learning experience," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. "Adding technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), microlearning, collaborative tools and more helps these organizations adapt to both their clients' and learners' needs."

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Our courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005132/en/

Contacts:

Rick Cheatham

CMO

rick.cheatham@bts.com

+1 (512) 897-9594