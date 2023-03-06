Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the appointment of David Dunn as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Previously, Dunn served as Deputy Chief Information Security Officer since he joined Kroll in 2016, where he managed the global security operations center, incident response, security engineering, threat intelligence, security architecture and vulnerability management groups. Dunn succeeds Wayne Peterson, who recently retired and remains an advisor to the firm.

In his new role, Dunn will continue to strengthen the firm's security program to address the evolving and complex threat landscape. His new remit also includes applying Kroll's leading security best practices to ensure that the firm's information security program continues to meet evolving risk and compliance requirements as well as client needs and expectations. As Kroll continues to grow its product portfolio globally in 2023, Dunn will not only help the firm improve information sharing, bolster corporate resilience and strengthen security but also continue to be indispensable to its clients in cybersecurity, data forensics and investigations in this ever-evolving information security environment.

Shai Waisman, President, Kroll, commented: "David brings to his role over 25 years of experience in both public and private sector security that includes incident response, threat intelligence and research, electronic crimes and law enforcement. As we continue to evolve our own internal security program and design innovative ways to address today's sophisticated threats, I'm confident a dedicated and seasoned leader like David will advance our security strategy and accelerate our growth by safeguarding our employees, clients and data around the world."

Dunn was a member of the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force for 13 years and a three-time recipient of the U.S. Secret Service Forensic Examiner of the Year award. During his time with the Secret Service, Dunn was a lead investigator on an international stolen credit cards scam involving millions of dollars. His work on the case was featured on the Darknet Diaries podcast. Dunn is also a 19-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department and received the 2012 Seattle Police Department Detective of the Year award. Learn more about Dunn here.

As companies continue to increase their digital investments, the right approach to security initiatives remains a key focus for IT and C-level executives. Championing a security-first approach to operations and governance, Dunn's appointment enables Kroll to bolster its position as a trusted partner in the oversight of client, partner and employee data and assets.

