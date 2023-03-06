Saint Therese President & CEO Craig W. Appointed To LeadingAge Minnesota Board of Directors

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Saint Therese has announced the appointment of its President & CEO Craig W. Abbott, to the LeadingAge Minnesota Board of Directors. LeadingAge is the state's largest association serving older adult services organizations.

"I am thrilled to join LeadingAge Minnesota's Board of Directors," said Abbott. "As a long-time member of the organization and as a leader in the aging services field, I am passionate about ensuring Minnesota's seniors have access to the care they need, when and where they need it. Minnesota's population is aging; we're now home to over one million seniors and we need leadership and vision to make sure Minnesota remains a wonderful place to grow old."

"We are pleased to welcome Craig to our Association's Board of Directors," said Kari Thurlow, President and CEO of LeadingAge Minnesota. "His dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of older adults and their caregivers will make him invaluable to the organization as we continue to pursue our mission to enhance and transform the experience of aging."

Abbott joined Saint Therese as President and CEO in May 2022 and has extensive experience in the field of older adult services. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Health Dimensions Group (a privately held company based in Minneapolis), which provides third party management services and client consulting serves to clients across all 50 states. Over the last 17 years, Abbott has held a myriad of executive leadership positions at Health Dimensions Group.

His career began in non-profit aging services in 1993 with Volunteers of America National Services. He's also held operational leadership roles with other non-profit organizations including The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Minnesota Masonic Homes.

# # #

About Saint Therese: Founded in 1964, Saint Therese prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors in and around Minneapolis-St. Paul. It has locations in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, and a new location planned in Corcoran. These communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care. It also has a location specializing in hospice and palliative care in Shoreview and a rehabilitation company, Ascend Rehabilitation. It is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) senior care organization.

Media Contact :

Barb Hemberger, 612-669-0381

barbarah@sainttherese.org

SOURCE: Saint Therese

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742051/Saint-Therese-President-CEO-Craig-W-Appointed-To-LeadingAge-Minnesota-Board-of-Directors