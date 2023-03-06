Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
06.03.2023
IBM Wants You To Learn Tech

Originally published by Hackaday

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / IBM - no stranger to anyone who works in the computing field - has launched a series of training modules on a site called skillsbuild.org. The site targets high school students, college students, and adult learners and offers tracks for jobs like cybersecurity analyst, IT support technician, Web developer, and data science. Several other companies are participating, such as Red Hat and Fortinet. The cost? The courses are free and you can earn digital credentials to show you've completed certain classes.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Monday, March 6, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of Hackaday

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742120/IBM-Wants-You-To-Learn-Tech

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
