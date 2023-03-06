Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
06.03.2023 | 15:34
Admission procedure for bonds of SIA L. J. LINEN initiated

Nasdaq Riga on Mach 6, 2023 received application from SIA L. J. LINEN
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000850071   1 000    2 000 000    EUR   16.12.2024 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: SIA L. J. LINEN Company Description, Terms of the Issue and submitted
financial reports. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

© 2023 GlobeNewswire
