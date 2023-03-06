Admission procedure for bonds of SIA L. J. LINEN initiated

Nasdaq Riga on Mach 6, 2023 received application from SIA L. J. LINEN requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000850071 1 000 2 000 000 EUR 16.12.2024 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: SIA L. J. LINEN Company Description, Terms of the Issue and submitted financial reports. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1124000