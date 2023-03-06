Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
WKN: A1J4U4 ISIN: NL0010273215 Ticker-Symbol: ASME 
Tradegate
06.03.23
16:49 Uhr
590,10 Euro
-8,60
-1,44 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 14:06
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASML Netherlands BV: ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
27-Feb-23 14,400 €593.54 €8,546,946
28-Feb-23 18,000 €585.71 €10,542,780
01-Mar-23 14,824 €583.05 €8,643,104
02-Mar-23 15,170 €569.75 €8,643,173
03-Mar-23 14,700 €587.99 €8,643,506

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
