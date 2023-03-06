New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - "Wake Up with Marci" hosted by Marci Hopkins, the top morning show in NYC, is set to host a special edition series on March 1st, bringing together six international business owners to share their success stories and insights on entrepreneurship.

Wake Up with Marci & Rhonda Swan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8195/156314_c57b458064d898fa_001full.jpg

The series, which will air on March 11th & 18th in top US markets including KCBS LA, WLNY NY, CBS Palm Springs, ABC Idaho, CBS Santa Barbara, Hulu Live, Podcast NJ on Air, and Youtube Live, will feature host Marci Hopkins and her co-host Rhonda Swan, CEO of Unstoppable Branding Agency and founder of the Women Gone Wild book series, as the special guest host.

Joining Rhonda and Marci in the series will be Kendra Davies, positive psychology coach and CEO of Stellar Life Coaching; David Rojas, Investor, CEO and founder of Blue Castle Ventures LTD; Danelle Delgado, Elite Mentor and International Speaker, Business Strategist and CEO of Life Intended and co-founder of engage; Bobbi Vargas, Celebrity PMA CEO of Bodela; Kortney Murray, CEO of Coastal Kapital LLC; and Hilary DeCesare, Transitional Expert and Executive Coach and CEO of The ReLaunch Co.

To celebrate the event, the guests will be presented on a Times Square billboard and will have a photoshoot with a Getty photographer. This series promises to be an exciting and educational experience for entrepreneurs, business owners, and anyone looking to boost their personal and professional growth.

About Unstoppable Branding Agency:

Unstoppable Branding Agency is a company that helps entrepreneurs and businesses to create and develop powerful and unique brands. The agency provides a range of services such as branding strategies, design, and development, social media marketing, and more, to help clients build and grow their businesses. With years of experience in the industry, Unstoppable Branding Agency has a proven track record of success and has helped numerous businesses to establish and maintain their brands.

Contact support@unstoppablebrandingagency.com for more information and for information on participating in an interview on The Wake Up With Marci Show.



Media Contact Information:

Name: Rhonda Swan

Email: support@unstoppablebrandingagency.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156314