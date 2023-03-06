Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") informs about its licensing activities in Finland and the developments of the Seismic and Electromagnetic Methods for Deep Mineral Exploration Project ("SEEMS DEEP") which is entirely funded by a grant from the European Union. GESI participates in the SEEMS DEEP Project and other projects in Finland through its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary Laakso Minerals Oy ("Laakso").

Laakso has successfully completed its two-year research program on its 7 "reservation" permits in Finland, including 4 areas prospective for Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Elements (Palladium, Platinum, Gold), 1 area prospective for Phosphorus, Iron and Rare-Earth Elements and 4 areas with discovered diamondiferous kimberlite occurrences. The most prospective parts of the "reservation" permits have been selected and delineated to be converted into a total of 15 exploration permits for the next four years with the possibility of further extension. The corresponding 15 applications for the exploration permits have been submitted to the Finnish Main Mining Authority, TUKES, for approvals.

Korpuajärvi permit (209 km2). The exploration target within this area is the buried part of the Koillismaa Layered Igneous Complex in East-Central Finland, which has been identified by a strong gravity and seismic anomaly and is expected to host massive orthomagmatic Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Elements (Palladium, Platinum, Gold) and Chrome-Vanadium-Titanium-Iron mineralization, thus opening for Laakso a possibility of discovering a potential World class discovery within its concession. The area of the Korpuajärvi "reservation" permit has been divided into separate parts and was submitted to TUKES for approval of 7 separate exploration licenses. Laakso's Korpuajärvi concession is the area of the EU funded SEEMS DEEP Project. Maunujärvi permit (59 km2). This area represents an eastern extension of the Kaukua South magnetic anomaly, where high-grade disseminated reef-style Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization has been drilled and confirmed by the Toronto, Canada based mining company Palladium One in numerous drill holes. Korpivaara permit (18 km2). Of the initial reservation permit area of 204 km2 an elongated magnetic anomaly stretching southeastwards between PDM One's Kaukua South and GESI-Laakso Mineral's Korpuajärvi magnetic anomalies, representing a potential exploration target for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization, has been selected, delineated and submitted to TUKES for an exploration license. Mustavaara permit (97 km2). Of the initial "reservation" permit area of 740 km2 a selected area of a series of magnetic anomalies, representing an eastern extension of such anomalies within the Kaukua South and Maunujärvi areas, has been chosen, and hence, representing also a potential exploration target for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization, has been selected, delineated and submitted to TUKES for an exploration license permit. Näätälammit permit (24 km2). The entire area of the initial reservation permit is prospective for Phosphorus, Iron and Rare-Earth Elements and has been submitted to TUKES for an exploration license permit. Kolkonjärvi permit (204 km2). Four diamondiferous kimberlite occurrences have been discovered so far within this "reservation" permit and this area has been submitted TUKES for an exploration license permit. Kylmälahti permit (17 km2). Seven diamondiferous kimberlite occurrences have been discovered already within this "reservation" permit and have been submitted to TUKES for an exploration license permit. Kaleton permit (5 km2). This diamondiferous kimberlite occurrence has been discovered within the western part of the Mustavaara "reservation" permit and has been also submitted to TUKES for an exploration license permit. Käsmäjärvi permit (10 km2). Three diamondiferous kimberlite occurrences have been discovered within this "reservation" permit and this area has been also submitted to TUKES for an exploration license permit.

Laakso continues its activities within the European Union funded ("EU") SEEMS DEEP Project. This is a 3-year Project (1.5.2022-30.4.2025) funded by ERA-MIN3 Program of the EU entitled Raw materials for the sustainable development and the circular economy, Topic 1: Supply of raw materials from exploration to mining. The goal of the SEEMS DEEP Project is development of a novel workflow integrating seismic and electromagnetic methods to address challenges of deep ore exploration. Its budget is 2.200.000 Euro. Apart from Laakso, the SEEMS DEEP Consortium includes Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), Uppsala University (Sweden), BRGM (France), Institute of Geophysics (Polish Academy of Sciences), Geopartner Geofizyka (Poland), GRM-Services (Finland), IRIS Instruments (France) and Geopool (Finland).

The exploration target of the Project is the buried part of the Koillismaa Layered Igneous Complex in East-Central Finland, which has been identified by a strong gravity and seismic anomaly within GESI-Laakso's Korpuajärvi permit area, and is expected to host massive orthomagmatic Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Elements (Palladium, Platinum, Gold) and Chrome-Vanadium-Titanium-Iron mineralization, thus opening for Laakso a unique possibility of a potentially World Class mining discovery within its concession.

Currently, the preparations for the field work, which is planned from August 14 to September 3, 2023, are being performed. The geophysical survey design and instrumentations are being prepared by the Participants. The work on permitting, logistics and general organizational activities are being carried out by ERA-Min 3 Partners, including GESI's Finnish subsidiary Laakso Minerals Oy.

