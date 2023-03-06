Nous Infosystems Inc.: Nous Infosystems appoints Anurag Chauhan as CEO to lead the next phase of growth

Nous is well-positioned to accelerate its progress and extend the remarkable growth achieved in the last 26 years.

EDISON, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems - a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Anurag Chauhan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anurag brings diverse experience working with companies of different scales, like Accenture and Coforge, where he drove sustained high growth through innovation in technology offerings, industry alignment, superior execution capabilities and client centricity. As Nous' CEO, he will be responsible for setting and executing organizational strategy, accelerating growth, driving profitability, and managing operations of the business to support the company's next phase of journey.





Following Anurag's appointment, Ajith J Pillai - founder of Nous Infosystems, will take on a new role as Executive Chairman to focus more on the strategic initiatives and development of the company. Ajith founded Nous in 1996 and has since served as CEO, spearheading the company's evolution from a small startup to a leading global IT services company. Nous has completed several key strategic milestones and is now uniquely positioned to grow exponentially in the next few years.

"Nous is well positioned to benefit from its decades of technology specialization and strong client relationships, and I believe that it is the right time to bring in a new CEO to lead the company to new successes. Anurag possesses the vital mix of leadership, strategic, and operational expertise that we were looking for in a new CEO to take Nous to the next level of growth," said Ajith J Pillai - Founder and Executive Chairman of Nous Infosystems. "I am grateful for the support from Nouseans, clients, and partners in establishing Nous as a global company with deep technology expertise. With Anurag at the helm, I look forward to actively supporting him in Nous' future growth plans."

Anurag is an accomplished global business and technology leader with proven track record of driving sales, revenue and profitability growth, with focus on deeper client connects and employee engagement. He has extensive experience in crafting new propositions for client value creation across global organizations such as Accenture and Coforge (formerly NIIT Technologies). As Managing Director at Accenture, he helped incubate and drive exponential growth in Cloud transformation business, with focused industry specializations across consulting through implementation engagements. During his tenure with Accenture, Anurag managed various large and fast-growing portfolios in technology consulting and global outsourcing businesses. At Coforge, he held the position of Executive Vice President, spearheading its phenomenal growth globally by setting up new partnerships and verticals and establishing business relationships at scale.

Anurag holds an MBA in Strategy and Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and is an alumnus of the Southern Illinois University (MS, Computing and Information Systems) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi (B-Tech).

"The opportunity to lead Nous is an exciting one. I was drawn to Nous because of its deep engineering and technology services expertise and the talent, and the prospect of taking this unique set of capabilities globally to achieve positive business outcomes for our clients, thereby establishing Nous as a formidable force in the technology services ecosystem," said Anurag. "Nous has evolved into a digital frontrunner during Ajith's tenure. With guidance from Ajith and the support of the leadership team, I am confident of continuing this great journey that Nous is on".

Anurag will operate out of Nous' office in New Jersey. His appointment adds to Nous' growth momentum. Having experienced phenomenal growth in the past decade, Nous is entering a dynamic new stage for accelerated growth. With new set of capabilities and offerings, Nous will continue to enable clients across industries to achieve business agility and competitive edge through fast-tracked digital transformation.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global information technology firm providing innovative software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Established in 1996, we have been delivering technology led business outcomes to customers for more than two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, business intelligence solutions, cloud and infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services. Nous Infosystems operates in the USA, UK, Germany, Canada, and India regions. We have our development centers in USA (New Jersey) and India (Bangalore and Coimbatore).

