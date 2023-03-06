Texas Capital Bank Proud To Sponsor Successful Opening Day of the 2023 Houston Rodeo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / On February 28, Texas Capital Bank was honored to serve as Opening Day sponsor of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

As the first-ever Opening Day sponsor, Texas Capital Bank partnered with the Houston Rodeo to uphold a long-standing tradition of volunteerism in support of the Rodeo's charitable mission. This sponsorship is also part of a comprehensive approach to uplift the Houston community and bolster local education.

"At Texas Capital Bank, we believe in forging impactful partnerships that benefit the communities we serve," said Effie Dennison, Head of Community Development and Corporate Responsibility at Texas Capital Bank. "We are excited to partner with the Rodeo as we share the same values of giving back to communities and look forward to serving together to create lasting impact."

On Opening Day, Texas Capital Bank volunteers welcomed patrons as they entered the Rodeo grounds. In total, they handed out 10,000 limited edition 2023 Howdy Rodeo bobbleheads in Texas Capital Bank branded commemorative boxes. As part of Rodeo Acts of Kindness, a program of the Rodeo where sponsors can demonstrate community commitment through enhancing the experience of those that attend in various ways, Texas Capital Bank selected eight attendees to upgrade their seats from the top tier of NRG Stadium to the VIP section.

Texas Capital Bank and the Houston Rodeo are strongly aligned in their mission to strengthen Texas communities. In support of local education, the bank will also partner with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Celebration this June.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit texascapitalbank.com .

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 - March 19. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

