Millennial Potash: Successful Financing for the Start of Aggressive Exploration and Development Plan
|16:46
|14:02
|Millennial Potash Corp. Announces Appointment of Mr. Rick Lacroix as Director
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) ("MLP" "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rick Lacroix has joined the...
|So
|Trügerische Entwicklung...: Wochenrückblick KW 09-2023 - Erstens kommt es anders und zweitens als man denkt!
|Fr
|Millennial Potash - Überzeichnete Privatplatzierung mit Abschlusserlös in Höhe von 3.591.500 CAD
|1. März 2023. Millennial Potash Corp. (MLP: TSX.V) ("MLP", "Millennial" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/millennial-lithium-corp/)...
|Do
|Millennial Potash closes private placement for proceeds of $3.6M
|MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP
|0,332
|-5,76 %