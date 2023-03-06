KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases research that examines the growth story of private credit in Europe after the global financial crisis (GFC).

The private debt/direct lending market has provided a consistent and competitive funding source in the aftermath of the GFC, which has resulted in tremendous growth in Europe with compelling long-term prospects.

Numerous asset managers have seized the opportunity to build sizable private credit platforms in Europe, either as specialist firms or as a key part of their overall assets under management mix.

Offerings by the nonbank private debt issuers have added benefits for investors, which include a premium yield compared to public markets, credit and geographic diversification, bespoke structural downside protections, and good asset-liability matching via strong call protections.

Private credit managers offer positive attributes and mitigants for economic headwinds, which include revenue stability, strong business models, and solid performance track records.

Interest rate rises and inflation shocks provide elevated risks as asset managers' portfolios will likely experience valuation pressure and higher costs. However, the sector's positive attributes should help asset managers manage through the macro storm. Long-term fundraising prospects could be enhanced or reduced depending on how well the platforms perform in this volatile period.

Click here to view the report.

