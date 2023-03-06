NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Brines Commences Trading on the TSX-V Under the Symbol "NOAL" and Provides Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") at the opening of market on Friday, March 3, 2023 under the symbol "NOAL". This follows the closing of the Company's previously announced reverse take-over transaction of Navion Capital Inc.

Taj Singh, President and CEO of NOA comments, "We are very pleased to commence trading on the TSX-V and we look forward to presenting exciting results in the coming weeks and months. NOA has an impressive portfolio of projects, all located in the most prolific lithium-producing region of the world, led by a team with extensive in-country and resource development experience. NOA's projects have high prospectivity based on surrounding historic drilling and geophysics, and the sheer size of the claims packages offers significant unexplored potential."

Projects' Highlights

NOA has three lithium projects, all of which are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, in close proximity to a multitude of projects / operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region, not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) totalling over 100,000 hectares ("ha").

The Company's flagship Rio Grande project (43,000 ha) is located adjacent to / surrounding a project with an existing resource (Pluspetrol S.A.).The key opportunities for NOA at Rio Grande are: (1) deeper drilling where recent geophysical testing has identified lithium brine to a depth of 500 metres ("m"), as historical drilling at the salar has only drilled to depths of 100 m or less; and (2) exploration of the broader salar basin (salar under alluvial cover) which shows brine potential from geophysics completed by NOA and others.

NOA also has significant positions on the Arizaro (44,000 ha) and the Salinas Grandes (9,200 ha) salars. Both of these salars have had exploration work carried out on them and are host to projects owned by several large lithium producers / developers.

2023 Work Plan

At the Rio Grande Project, NOA plans to drill approximately 3,000 meters in 5-7 wells on its claims with an aim to release a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2024. The Company recently received all required drill permits, and drilling activities at site are expected to commence imminently.

The Company will also carry out geophysical testing at the Arizaro project and the Salinas Grandes project for drill targeting, and plans to drill a second salar project (besides the Rio Grande Project) in Q4 2023 / Q1 2024.

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. NOA currently possesses a large portfolio of prospective projects at major lithium brine salars and is focused on advancing its material projects: the Rio Grande Project, the Arizaro Project, and the Salinas Grandes Project. All NOA's claims are located in the South American "Lithium Triangle," widely considered the most prolific region in the world for lithium deposits, containing over half of the world's known lithium reserves and responsible for over 60% of the world's current lithium production. All of NOA's claims are located in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, well-known as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. NOA has a claim package portfolio totaling over 100,000 hectares, one of the largest lithium brine land portfolios in this region not owned by a major lithium company.

Qualified Person

Taj Singh, P.Eng, President & CEO, NOA Lithium Brines Inc., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

Technical Notes & Forward-Looking Statements

The most recent technical report for NOA's Rio Grande Project is the 2022 Technical Report which was completed by Montgomery & Associates. The full document is available on NOA's website and on NOA Lithium Brines Inc. SEDAR profile.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements including, but not limited to NOA's future plans and objectives regarding its projects, which constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although NOA believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. NOA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

