GXC Completes Open RAN Deployment at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in San Diego

System provides a RAN agnostic infrastructure for 5G-centric research and development

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / GXC, a leader in research and development for optical computing and cellular mesh networks, announced that it has successfully deployed its5G Open RAN solution at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) facility in San Diego, California. The Open RAN solution provides a vendor and technology agnostic solution for deploying private 5G systems that can be used in a variety of use cases including enterprise wireless, smart warehouses, emergency management systems, and flight line operations, as well as tactical deployments for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Command and Control (C2).

NIWC Pacific is establishing 5G network evaluation testbeds in two laboratory environments and performing 5G experimentation for Department of Defense 5G initiatives.

"The completion of the Open RAN deployment at the NIWC Pacific facility marks a significant milestone for our company," explained Hardik Jain, co-founder and chief technology officer of GXC. "This initiative brings together a wide range of vendors and users to conduct R&D to validate the efficacy and performance of 5G-powered applications and services under rigorous conditions. We are confident that our infrastructure will deliver the performance, reliability, flexibility, and security that will satisfy the requirements of these varied use cases."

Austin-based GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its solutions, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC, formerly known as GenXComm, is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology combining RF and hybrid analog photonics for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development in interference technology out of the University of Texas at Austin. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: GXC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742156/GXC-Completes-Open-RAN-Deployment-at-Naval-Information-Warfare-Center-Pacific-in-San-Diego