Social Responsibility Solutions for a Sustainable World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Sustainability isn't just about going green. People - like the environment - are affected by business decisions. The demand for social responsibility is growing; investors, regulators, and consumers all want to see change. The good news is: 88% of the world's supply chains are networked through SAP, which means we can help you manage your impact and scale toward Zero Inequality with Social Responsibility. With SAP, you'll get full visibility into your social impact so you can start enacting positive, tangible change, all with centralized data for compliance and ESG reporting. Find out more: https://www.sap.com/sustainability.html

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives.

